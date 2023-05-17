West Ham, Wolves and Everton set to kick-off Premier League Next Generation Cup adventure in India

Wolves and Everton have joined this season’s FA Youth Cup winners West Ham at the Premier League Next Generation Cup in India.

The third edition of the youth tournament, presented by the Reliance Foundation, kicks off in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, with the Hammers taking on ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening game.

ATK Mohun Bagan's youngsters are joined in the competition by fellow Reliance Foundation Development League sides Sudeva Delhi, Bengaluru and Reliance Foundation Young Champs.

South African Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch are the other overseas team in the competition. They have been drawn in the same group as West Ham and Bengaluru.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Leicester and West Ham took part in last year's event, which was held in England. Chelsea won the inaugural edition in 2020.

West Ham academy manager and former Irons full-back Kenny Brown says the club and the Hammers U19 squad that are participating in the Premier League Next Generation Cup will embrace the challenge.

"The Premier League Next Generation Cup will give our young players and staff a fantastic opportunity to travel to India and experience a different culture, whilst also playing in some very competitive fixtures," Brown said.

"We're honoured to be representing West Ham United aboard, and we hope that it will be a very successful 10 days."

Premier League Director of Football Neil Saunders said: "We're excited to be returning to India with the Next Generation Cup for the third time. The tournament marks an important partnership between the Premier League and the Reliance Foundation Development League.

Image: Kerala Blasters twins Mohammed Azhar and Mohammed Aimen locked in conversation with Sky Sports' Dev Trehan at Emerging Hammers in east London last summer

"The Premier League is proud to have a passionate fanbase in India and we hope our work together will continue to help develop and grow the game here."

A Reliance Foundation Spokesperson added: "India is teeming with unexplored football talent. We are extremely delighted to continue our partnership with the Premier League to support football in India. And wish all the teams the very best of luck for the upcoming tournament and hope it will be a memorable experience for all."

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and South Asians in the Game blog and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.