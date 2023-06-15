West Ham: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

West Ham start season with fixtures against Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (h) and Brighton (a); David Moyes' side face Tottenham on December 5 (a) and April 2 (h); Hammers face Boxing Day trip to Arsenal and close season against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium
Thursday 15 June 2023 09:00, UK
West Ham start the 2023/24 Premier League season with a trip to the south coast to take on Bournemouth on Saturday August 12.
Next, David Moyes' side host Chelsea at the London Stadium on August 19, before concluding the first month of the season with a trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on August 26.
Between the visit of Manchester City to east London on September 16 and the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on September 23, the Hammers begin their Europa League campaign with the first group match on September 21.
West Ham face Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 5, with the return fixture on April 2.
On Boxing Day, they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with their first league fixture of 2024 coming on January 13, when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. Following that match, the winter break will begin, ending one week later.
The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 19, where West Ham will round off their campaign by facing reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad.
All fixtures subject to change.
August
12: Bournemouth (a) - kick-off 3pm.
19: Chelsea (h)
26: Brighton (a)
September
2: Luton Town (a)
16: Manchester City (h)
23: Liverpool (a)
30: Sheffield United (h)
October
7: Newcastle (h)
21: Aston Villa (a)
28: Everton (h)
November
4: Brentford (a)
11: Nottingham Forest (h)
25: Burnley (a)
December
2: Crystal Palace (h)
5: Tottenham (a)
9: Fulham (a)
16: Wolves (h)
23: Manchester United (h)
26: Arsenal (a)
30: Brighton (h)
January
13: Sheffield United (a)
30: Bournemouth (h)
February
3: Manchester United (a)
10: Arsenal (h)
17: Nottingham Forest (a)
24: Brentford (h)
March
2: Everton (a)
9: Burnley (h)
16: Aston Villa (h)
30: Newcastle (a)
April
2: Tottenham Hotspur (h)
6: Wolves (a)
13: Fulham (h)
20: Crystal Palace (a)
27: Liverpool (h)
May
4: Chelsea (a)
11: Luton Town (h)
19: Manchester City (a)
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
Knockout round play-offs: February 15/22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7/14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11/18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2/9, 2024
Final: May 22 2024
The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.
A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.