West Ham: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

West Ham start the 2023/24 Premier League season with a trip to the south coast to take on Bournemouth on Saturday August 12.

Next, David Moyes' side host Chelsea at the London Stadium on August 19, before concluding the first month of the season with a trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on August 26.

Between the visit of Manchester City to east London on September 16 and the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on September 23, the Hammers begin their Europa League campaign with the first group match on September 21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A bitesize look back at all the twists and turns as they unfolded in a unique season of Premier League football.

West Ham face Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 5, with the return fixture on April 2.

On Boxing Day, they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with their first league fixture of 2024 coming on January 13, when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. Following that match, the winter break will begin, ending one week later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As speculation mounts over Declan Rice's future, we take a look at his best Premier League moments for West Ham.

The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 19, where West Ham will round off their campaign by facing reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Bournemouth (a) - kick-off 3pm.

19: Chelsea (h)

26: Brighton (a)

September

2: Luton Town (a)

16: Manchester City (h)

23: Liverpool (a)

30: Sheffield United (h)

October

7: Newcastle (h)

21: Aston Villa (a)

28: Everton (h)

November

4: Brentford (a)

11: Nottingham Forest (h)

25: Burnley (a)

December

2: Crystal Palace (h)

5: Tottenham (a)

9: Fulham (a)

16: Wolves (h)

23: Manchester United (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

30: Brighton (h)

January

13: Sheffield United (a)

30: Bournemouth (h)

February

3: Manchester United (a)

10: Arsenal (h)

17: Nottingham Forest (a)

24: Brentford (h)

March

2: Everton (a)

9: Burnley (h)

16: Aston Villa (h)

30: Newcastle (a)

April

2: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

6: Wolves (a)

13: Fulham (h)

20: Crystal Palace (a)

27: Liverpool (h)

May

4: Chelsea (a)

11: Luton Town (h)

19: Manchester City (a)

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

Knockout round play-offs: February 15/22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7/14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11/18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2/9, 2024

Final: May 22 2024

The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.