Mohammed Kudus: West Ham close in on £37m deal for Ajax midfielder

West Ham United are close to an agreement with Ajax over the signing of midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The deal under discussion is worth an initial €41.5m (£35.4m) plus €3m (£2.56m) in performance related add-ons.

Personal terms over what is expected to be a five-year deal are not thought to be a problem. West Ham will have the option for a further 12 months if the deal goes through.

Image: West Ham have had two bids rejected by Ajax for Mohammed Kudus

Sky Sports News understands that Kudus is open to the move to the London Stadium.

Ajax are reluctant to sell Kudus and rejected two of West Ham's offers for the midfielder. Kudus has started both Eredivisie matches for the Dutch club this season - scoring in the opening game and providing an assist in the second.

Kudus, a Ghana international that featured for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has entered the final two years of his contract.

Meanwhile, West Ham have opened talks with Sevilla over the signing of striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

There is no formal bid yet for the Morocco international, who has entered the final two years of his contract.

Mavropanos completes West Ham move

West Ham have completed their deal for Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The former Arsenal centre-back has moved to the London Stadium from Stuttgart on a £17m initial deal, with a further £2m in add-ons.

Mavropanos was at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch West Ham's 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Manchester City's £80m move to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham is off amid an FA betting investigation into the midfielder.

An £80m deal had been agreed in principle before West Ham were informed last week that the Brazil international was the subject of an FA investigation into alleged betting breaches.

There was a very small chance last Friday morning that the transfer could still go ahead but there is now no prospect of that happening. Sources close to the deal hope Paqueta's move to City might still happen in January.

The 25-year-old is due to be interviewed by the FA as part of their investigation and he denies any wrongdoing.

The investigation started when a larger than usual number of bets were placed in Brazil on Paqueta receiving a yellow card in West Ham's home game against Aston Villa last March.

Paqueta was shown a yellow card by referee Chris Kavanagh in the 70th minute of the 1-1 draw for a challenge on John McGinn.

