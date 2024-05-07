David Moyes: Why West Ham manager is leaving club at end of season - from Tim Steidten's ban to need for change

West Ham feel change was needed and the time is now right for a new head coach after the club confirmed the departure of boss David Moyes at the end of the season.

The Scot will leave the London Stadium after four-and-a-half-years in which he guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League success last season - their first major trophy for 43 years.

But the decision to move on from the 61-year-old was made reluctantly but with the best interests of the club at heart.

Moyes was offered a new contract in late December but he did not sign it for five weeks, and since the turn of the year West Ham have won only four of 23 games.

Their poor form in 2024 has left them ninth in the Premier League with their hopes of a fourth successive season in Europe hanging by a thread.

In a league table since Christmas, West Ham would be 17th and the decision to replace Moyes was made after in-depth analysis of results and performances.

Technical director Tim Steidten's ban from the dressing room and training ground did not help Moyes' cause either.

Image: David Moyes (right) banned the club's technical director Tim Steidten from the dressing room and training ground

There was also a feeling the January transfer window was a missed opportunity with deals to be done, but the only deal Moyes wanted to proceed with was Kalvin Phillips' loan from Manchester City.

After the hundreds of millions spent on players throughout Moyes' second spell in charge, West Ham felt no manager could have survived results over the past five months - unless you accept you are a bottom three side.

West Ham feel they gave Moyes as long as they could in the hope that he would turn the situation around but things have got worse not better.

West Ham have won just one of their past 10 games across all competitions, losing five.

They have also conceded 70 league goals this season and, although they won silverware last season, they finished 14th in the league.

Moyes is set to be succeeded by ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and West Ham want the decision to replace Moyes to be judged in 12 months.

Image: Julen Lopetegui is set to replace David Moyes as West Ham manager in the summer

West Ham's appointment of Julen Lopetegui looks a smart move. This is a coach with Premier League experience but someone eager to show what he can do with greater resources. At West Ham, he finds a club keen to embrace a new way.

David Moyes has done well in his second spell, most memorably taking them to a European trophy. But there is an appetite for a more progressive style of play and Lopetegui's record, particularly in Spain, suggests that he can deliver that.

His brief time at Wolves means he is a known quantity and while that appears to have counted against him in the eyes of some supporters, it should not. His achievement in turning things around there showcased his motivational skills and his adaptability.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

West Ham have got to be careful what they wish for. Moyes has pulled up trees there, won a European trophy. Solid seventh, eighth, ninth, top half of the table again.

I'm not saying it'll happen overnight, what happened to Charlton, but I remember many years ago when I played their fans were asking to get rid of Alan Curbishley, saying it was boring, middle of the table, they wanted to kick on.

They've never been seen since. This manager is top, top drawer. They won a European trophy! It's just madness.

I wouldn't have got rid of him in a month of Sundays. You'll get West Ham fans coming back, saying this and that, throwing every stat in the world. But I'll just throw you the biggest stat of them all. He. Won. You. A. Trophy.

I don't care all about this entertaining football, we don't play that well, we should be doing better with these players. They won a trophy! You look at Arsenal, they're unbelievable and they could end up with nothing.

