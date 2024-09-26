Julen Lopetegui and West Ham: Team selection, tactics, slow starts - what's going wrong for new Hammers boss?

Amid West Ham's late slide at Anfield on Wednesday, manager Julen Lopetegui stamped the ground in annoyance and hurt himself in the process.

The Spaniard had witnessed his side surrender a lead and capitulate alarmingly in the last 16 minutes of their Carabao Cup third-round tie at Liverpool.

The contest was over once Edson Alvarez was sent off moments after Mohamed Salah put the hosts 3-1 ahead, and Lopetegui was then forced to sit down for the remainder of the game.

Lopetegui accepts West Ham need to start winning West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui on his side's four-game winless run: "We try to enjoy our work every day but it is true we work to win.



"We are trying to find a way to win matches because we need this. We did against Crystal Palace and against Bournemouth, but now it's time for Brentford and all of us want to make a good match and be able to win the match."

"I have one little injury in my calf," he admitted after limping into the room for his post-match press conference. He was later spotted leaving the stadium on crutches.

It has been a bruising start to life at West Ham for the former Wolves manager.

Before the October international break, West Ham face a trip to Brentford before hosting Ipswich - and they already have the feel of high-pressure games Lopetegui cannot ill-afford to lose.

Lopetegui: We know we have to improve West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui on his side's poor form: "We know we have to improve. We are sure that the Premier League is going to be long for all of us and I'm sure these players are going to overcome, to be better and to improve - I'm sure about this.



"But it is true that we need one win and we want to win the next match. We have to be ready. No excuses despite playing a very tough match yesterday [against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup]. We have to be ready with big energy and big commitment to face a very demanding match [against Brentford on Saturday]."

Has the brand of football improved?

Having put together a glittering coaching CV over the past two decades, leading Sevilla to Europa League glory alongside his success with Spain at various age levels, there was plenty of excitement surrounding Lopetegui's arrival.

David Moyes had led West Ham to their first trophy in 43 years with Europa Conference success but many supporters felt the time had come for a change in the summer in the interest of all parties.

One sentiment stood out from Moyes towards the end of his tenure - one which he repeated on the Up Front podcast with Simon Jordan.

"I've been the manager - and I couldn't tell you what the West Ham Way is," he said. "Nobody could define (it), but whatever it was, I apparently didn't play it."

Moyes' pragmatism which frustrated some has not been replaced by a thrill-a-minute under Lopetegui - but that ought not to have been expected given his style. That said, the club showed their ambition in the transfer market.

Moyes can reflect on having the best points-per-game average of any manager with 20-plus games in the club's history, but it was not enough to shake off his reputation as a coach known above all for his structure and organisation.

Lopetegui will soon be faced with the same line of questions if results and performances don't improve.

Tasked with bringing forth the "next step in West Ham United's new and growing football strategy" when he was unveiled as Moyes' successor last May, Lopetegui has overseen four defeats in seven games since taking charge.

What Lopetegui said in May 2024 "My ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete."

The "clear football philosophy, flexible tactical approach, competitive character and man-management skills" which were highlighted at the time of his appointment have not been visible across the past two games in particular, in which the Hammers have shipped eight goals.

West Ham spiralled to second 5-1 loss against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in successive seasons leaving concerns over whether Lopetegui is the right man to build on the strong foundations put in place by Moyes.

Paul Merson told Sky Sports: "I think he needs time, there's no doubt, but they're in trouble.

"He's probably got the most talented squad West Ham have had for many a year and so he's got to get the right team at the right time.

"He's got to learn how to defend. He's probably got caught up in a situation where he's come in and thought he can't be like David Moyes because the fans got rid of him for being a bit negative.

"But he is a bit like that himself. He's a manager who for me is a bit more 'make sure you don't lose if you don't win'. They look like they've tried to force it and then been caught at the back.

"They might have scored a couple against Chelsea, but you can't be getting beat like that at home to one of your arch enemies and then concede five at Liverpool.

"I see Brentford winning this weekend, and if that is the case then he is right up against it.

"If David Moyes was under pressure and they were winning a European trophy, this man will be under severe pressure. I know it's early doors, but this is the Premier League and people don't mess about."

Redknapp: Lopetegui must establish his best XI Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports: "He's still struggling to find his best team. He's been leaving out Tomas Soucek, then playing him and then he's bringing him on at half-time. He's looking for the right balance and what the best options are going forward.



"It's difficult for him at the moment and he's having a rough spell. It's the sort of club where you need to make sure you get results quickly. I never like to see managers get under pressure early but they now have two big games.



"They need to start showing progression as everyone now wants to see an identity and a style of play. At the moment, he's trying to figure out what his best XI is. Once he establishes it, I think things will start to take shape."

Supporter discontent off the pitch

Image: Poor form has come against the backdrop of fan protest

What hasn't aided Lopetegui is supporter unrest.

West Ham fans expressed their dismay during the summer months after the club revealed plans to remove junior and Over-66 concessions for new season ticket holders throughout much of the London Stadium.

The scrapping of these price reductions has led to the cost for juniors and elderly supporters surging for the majority of seats.

Given those circumstances, it has been the worst possible time for the first-team to begin a league campaign with three consecutive home defeats for the first time in the club's history.

Lopetegui must ensure that anger doesn't start being directed predominantly towards him.

His substitutions against Chelsea were jeered by some of those who remained in the stands, but thousands had already left the ground 20 minutes before the final whistle.

Slow starts - and slow restarts

West Ham took the lead against Liverpool in cup action this week, but in the Premier League it has so far been their slow starts which has led to them playing catch-up. The reaction against Chelsea only came after Nicolas Jackson had scored twice.

This isn't a new issue under Lopetegui, however.

The Hammers have conceded five goals in the opening five minutes of Premier League games in 2024, at least three more than any other side.

Image: West Ham endured a frustrating night at Anfield

It is perhaps therefore not the best time to be facing Brentford, who are fresh from breaking a Premier League record for scoring the earliest ever combination of opening goals in successive matches.

Bryan Mbeumo's volley against Tottenham after just 23 seconds made in the second match running the Bees had netted inside the first minute, doing so after 22 seconds at Manchester City.

What will alarm fans is that Chelsea scored a third just two minutes after the restart, and Liverpool scored their second in the 49th minute which places even more scrutiny on what instructions Lopetegui is giving his players just before leaving the dressing room.

Injuries no excuse - signings haven't clicked

This weekend's opponents Brentford currently have eight first-team players out injured - more than any other Premier League club.

West Ham, on the flip side, only have one absentee - striker Niclas Fullkrug, who has been missing after being injured on international duty with Germany.

Image: Chairman David Sullivan watches on against Chelsea

Lopetegui cannot use the loss of key personnel as an excuse, but the new signings are yet to gel despite West Ham having spent £155m on nine new players.

Former player and coach Kevin Nolan was critical of £40m new signing Max Kilman's defending for Liverpool's equaliser.

Jean-Clair Todibo hasn't started a league game with Jamie Redknapp less than impressed by the defender's application and "failure to do the basics" as Liverpool ran riot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is yet to represent an upgrade on the ageing Vladimir Coufal.

Against Chelsea, Guido Rodriguez was the fall-guy with his early withdrawal. Lopetegui failed to acknowledge him as he left the pitch, but West Ham looked outnumbered and overwhelmed in midfield. He later admitted he had made an error in starting with the Argentina midfielder.

Alvarez will serve a one-game suspension this weekend meaning Lopetegui may now need Rodriguez to dig him out of a hole.

Bad luck - and fixtures have been difficult

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher looks at whether West Ham were wrongly denied a penalty against Chelsea when Wesley Fofana pulled down Crysencio Summerville

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Stephen Warnock believes West Ham should have been awarded a penalty for Wesley Fofana's challenge on Crysencio Summerville

West Ham could easily have been afforded a route back into the game against Chelsea when they were denied a penalty and there is no denying they have had a tough start to the campaign.

All three of their home defeats have come against teams playing in Europe this season, while they remain unbeaten on the road having collected four points from trips across the capital to Crystal Palace and Fulham.

A quirk of the fixture computer means Lopetegui has only just taken charge of his first game outside of the capital, and it won't be until November 2 at Nottingham Forest that supporters will venture outside of London again.

By that time, the new manager will hope there is a very different outlook on the inauspicious start he has made.

West Ham's next six games

Saturday - Brentford (A), kick-off 3pm

October 5 - Ipswich Town (H), kick-off 3pm

October 19 - Tottenham (A), kick-off 12.30pm

October 27 - Manchester United (H), kick-off 2pm

November 2 - Nottingham Forest (A), kick-off 3pm

November 9 - Everton (H), kick-off 3pm