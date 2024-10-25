Aaron Wan-Bissaka proud of Man Utd journey but excited by new challenge with West Ham

When Aaron Wan-Bissaka left Manchester United for West Ham, it was a deal that seemed close to perfect for all parties.

West Ham were purchasing a proven Premier League defender for just £15m. Manchester United were seeing some financial return for a £50m signing set to depart for free next summer.

Wan-Bissaka was able to return to London and join a club with a fresh purpose and fresh ambition.

"I'm happy to be back," he said. "A new challenge. A new team".

The Croydon-born full-back is a man of few words. He'd prefer to let his boots do the talking. And that's the target he's setting himself in East London.

"To express myself more. To give more at the other end. That's what the coach [Julen Lopetegui] has given me licence to do. Especially when you are in those positions [attacking third] - which comes quite often for me - that's the time to show my ability there. The manager is encouraging me to do it".

Image: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is put under pressure by Wan-Bissaka

Over the course of five seasons, Manchester United fans respected Wan-Bissaka for his almost incomparable one-on-one defending. However, his deficiencies on the ball proved equally frustrating.

Two Premier League goals and 13 assists in five years illustrates that point. The emergence of Diogo Dalot as a ball-playing full-back in recent seasons highlighted the limitations of the 26-year-old offensively.

Wan-Bissaka admits it was "difficult to leave" Old Trafford but departed on "good terms" ahead of facing up against his old side on Sunday.

Ultimately, the five-year period the defender spent at the Red Devils did not coincide with a serious tilt at the Premier League title but the former Palace player - who joined in 2019 - holds warmth towards his former employers.

"I'm proud. The whole journey. Whatever it's come with. The ups and downs. Being able to get two cups out of it. Going through that experience was amazing".

It was fitting that Wan-Bissaka put in arguably one of his best performances in a red shirt in his final match for Erik Ten Hag's side - a performance which helped keep the Dutchman in the dugout at United.

Few expected a side who finished eighth in the Premier League table to pose much of a test to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the FA Cup final. But United stunned the Citizens. Wan-Bissaka's second-half duel against Jeremy Doku was box office as the Red Devils held on for a memorable 2-1 victory.

"It was a great team performance," Wan-Bissaka recalls.

"Even going into that game we had a good feeling that we would get something out of this. To end it [his Manchester United career] with a trophy, I can't have asked for anything better".

This weekend, Wan-Bissaka's struggling West Ham take on a United side who have also stuttered through the opening months of the new season.

The Hammers - who signed nine players during the summer transfer window - have picked up just two league wins this season. Those victories came against winless Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

Yet West Ham's No 29 believes the bumpy bedding-in process for the new head coach and revamped squad is natural.

"It's not easy to put things together and for it to click. Everybody is working hard, everybody is pushing each other to make things work. If we keep that mindset it will happen. I'm excited. I can see it from the training pitch how hungry everybody is. It's only a matter of time".

On the subject of time, Wan-Bissaka has committed seven years to his new club. West Ham will hope that with home comforts and a freedom to roam, the best is still yet to come.