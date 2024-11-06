Mohammed Kudus: West Ham winger given additional two-game ban after Tottenham red card

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus has been banned for two additional games after his red card at Tottenham last month.

Kudus' foul on Micky van de Ven in the 82nd minute of a 4-1 defeat sparked a melee between the two sets of players, with the Dutch defender claiming the winger "punched him in the face".

Pape Matar Sarr was also shoved in the face by Kudus.

The player was initially shown a yellow card by referee Andy Madley but this was later upgraded to a red for violent conduct following a VAR check, earning the player an automatic three-match ban.

He was later hit with another violent conduct charge by the Football Association, which has now handed down the additional sanction.

Kudus has already missed games with Manchester United and Nottingham Forest due to the initial ban, which concludes this weekend as his team-mates take on Everton.

The further suspension rules him out of a trip to Newcastle on Monday November 25 and a home game against Arsenal on Saturday November 30, both of which are live on Sky Sports.

Kudus 'deeply embarrassed' by incident

According to the written reasons published from the independent regulatory commission, Kudus informed them he was "deeply embarrassed" by the incident and accepted the charge.

It read: "MK [Mohamed Kudus] began his letter by apologising, stating that he was deeply embarrassed by his behaviour in the 20 seconds following his foul on Micky van de Ven.

"He accepted that he had lost his cool and said that his behaviour was out of character.

"He stated that he could not recall the events clearly, but having viewed the footage, he felt that MvdV [Micky van de Ven] had exaggerated the incident as there was minimal contact from him...He accepted that he should not have pushed PS [Pape Sarr] in the face and that his action merited a red card. However, he did not injure anyone, or use force.

"MK [Mohamed Kudus] stated that his preparation for the match had been mentally and physically challenging because he had travelled for a midweek international fixture and had received various negative comments on social media. He referred to his work within the community and in his home country of Ghana, stressing how he tried to be a role model."