Lucas Paqueta: West Ham midfielder to give evidence as FA hearing into betting charge resumes

Lucas Paqueta will give evidence at his FA hearing in the coming weeks, Sky Sports News understands.

A three-week hearing was started in March and then adjourned. The hearing will continue in the coming weeks and Paqueta will give evidence to the independent panel for the first time.

Paqueta was charged with four counts of spot-fixing and two of obstructing an FA investigation in May 2024 after allegations that he was deliberately booked in Premier League games to earn money for family and friends in Brazil.

The West Ham midfielder did not place any bets. The bets in question are believed to have been placed by friends and family, with some 60 bets in total for relatively small stakes.

The Brazil international has strongly denied any wrongdoing but the FA has charged him in relation to his conduct in matches against Leicester in November 2022, Aston Villa in March 2023, Leeds in May 2023 and Bournemouth last August.

The FA is seeking a lifetime ban for Paqueta if he is found guilty. West Ham did not comment when approached by Sky Sports News. The FA have also been contact for comment.

The FA charges state that Paqueta tried to "influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."

Paqueta was also charged with two breaches of FA Rule F3 in respect of alleged failures to comply pursuant to FA Rule F2, which relates to providing information and documents.

In a statement at the time Paqueta said: "I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me.

"For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

"I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment."