Callum Wilson transfer news: West Ham set to sign former Newcastle forward as a free agent

Callum Wilson left Newcastle at the end of June following the expiry of his contract; the 33-year-old scored 49 goals in 130 matches for the Magpies but made just 18 Premier League appearances last season

Dharmesh Sheth

Sky Sports News Reporter @skysports_sheth

Saturday 2 August 2025 14:17, UK

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign striker Callum Wilson. 

The 33-year-old, who left Newcastle on the expiry of his contract at the end of June, will sign a one-year deal at the London Stadium.

Wilson spent five seasons at St James' Park and scored 49 goals in 130 matches for the Magpies, winning the EFL Cup with Eddie Howe's side last season.

However, Wilson had an injury-hit campaign last term and failed to score in any of his 18 Premier League outings for Newcastle.

West Ham make approach for Leicester's Hermansen

West Ham have made a formal approach to Leicester for goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The Hammers are in the market for a goalkeeper after Lukasz Fabianski left when his contract expired in July.

Casper Ankergren is the new goalkeeping coach at West Ham and worked with Hermansen previously at Brondby.

Hermansen made 27 appearances for the Foxes in the Premier League last season, keeping one clean sheet as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Hermansen's Leicester contract runs until 2028.

West Ham transfers

In

Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, £35m

Daniel Cummings - Celtic, free

El Hadji Malick Diouf - Slavia Prague, £19m

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton, free

Out

Aaron Cresswell - released

Lukasz Fabianski - released

Vladimir Coufal - released

Danny Ings - released

Kamarai Swyer - released, Northampton Town

Kurt Zouma - released

Mohammed Kudus - Tottenham, £55m

Gideon Kodua - Luton, loan

