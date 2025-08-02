Callum Wilson transfer news: West Ham set to sign former Newcastle forward as a free agent
Callum Wilson left Newcastle at the end of June following the expiry of his contract; the 33-year-old scored 49 goals in 130 matches for the Magpies but made just 18 Premier League appearances last season
Saturday 2 August 2025 14:17, UK
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign striker Callum Wilson.
The 33-year-old, who left Newcastle on the expiry of his contract at the end of June, will sign a one-year deal at the London Stadium.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- West Ham latest news and transfers
- Sky Sports to show 215 Premier League games next season
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Wilson spent five seasons at St James' Park and scored 49 goals in 130 matches for the Magpies, winning the EFL Cup with Eddie Howe's side last season.
However, Wilson had an injury-hit campaign last term and failed to score in any of his 18 Premier League outings for Newcastle.
West Ham make approach for Leicester's Hermansen
West Ham have made a formal approach to Leicester for goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.
The Hammers are in the market for a goalkeeper after Lukasz Fabianski left when his contract expired in July.
Casper Ankergren is the new goalkeeping coach at West Ham and worked with Hermansen previously at Brondby.
Hermansen made 27 appearances for the Foxes in the Premier League last season, keeping one clean sheet as they suffered relegation to the Championship.
Hermansen's Leicester contract runs until 2028.
West Ham transfers
In
Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, £35m
Daniel Cummings - Celtic, free
El Hadji Malick Diouf - Slavia Prague, £19m
Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton, free
Out
Aaron Cresswell - released
Lukasz Fabianski - released
Vladimir Coufal - released
Danny Ings - released
Kamarai Swyer - released, Northampton Town
Kurt Zouma - released
Mohammed Kudus - Tottenham, £55m
Gideon Kodua - Luton, loan
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.