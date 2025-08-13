Graham Potter: West Ham still a work in progress ahead of new Premier League season

Graham Potter has admitted that his West Ham side are still a work in progress, but is hopeful that they will take the next step forward in their development ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium in January and managed to ensure the Hammers’ top-flight safety despite winning just five of his 18 Premier League games.

West Ham visit newly-promoted Sunderland to kick off their campaign, and Potter is keen for his side to continue to evolve under his tactical evolution, having faced pressure to purely get positive results when he first took the job.

"I think from the start of the season, the season didn't go as planned. Obviously I was brought in in January, so there's some evidence there,” Potter told Sky Sports. “I think the team had conceded a lot of goals and was in a position that, from just a trust perspective in the environment, was pretty low.

"We wanted to take steps in terms of how we wanted to play. I think we did some of that, but as always, always stuff to improve.

"To defend well and to attack well in the Premier League, that's what we're all trying to do. I think the reality of it is it's a work in progress We need to keep fighting every day to improve, understand the things we've done well, and always look to get better."

There has been an emphasis at the club to promote a more attractive style of football for fans. This mantra ultimately played a considerable role in the decision to replace David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui last summer, just 12 months after the Scot had delivered a European trophy.

While Potter insists that he wants to implement his own brand of football, he also revealed that he has had to reflect on his squad and find a way to get the best out of who is available.

"In the end, you reflect back and you say, OK, what's the best way to go with this group of players? How do we get the most out of their attributes?



"I feel like we've, again, made some steps. But at the same time, we know we're going into the Premier League. Until we start, we're optimistic and we're hopeful, but we also know the competition."

Paqueta in good place after spot-fixing clearance

Image: Lucas Paqueta was cleared of spot-fixing charges in July

Potter also revealed that midfielder Lucas Paqueta was in a good headspace after being cleared of the spot-fixing charges levied against him.

The FA had been seeking a lifetime ban for the midfielder, whose case was heard by an independent regulatory commission.

Paqueta, who had been under investigation since August 2023, was charged with breaching betting rules in May 2024 and the hearing began in March this year. He was cleared of the charges in July.

"Once we had that good news, it's brilliant. On a human level, firstly, it's great. It gives the club some stability, I think, and positivity," Potter said.

"He was incredibly positive. I think he's got a fantastic family that supported him, and I think the club and his team-mates did a wonderful job as well.

"Nevertheless, he's still a human being fighting for his career, which is tough. It's tough, and there were moments that were very challenging for him, and moments that you can imagine and understand that it gets a lot for you. But he's in a good place.

"Now we just use that and go forward, and we're looking forward to working with Lucas without that situation hanging over him."

West Ham supporting Antonio after ‘defying science’

One player West Ham will be without this season is Michail Antonio, who was released by the club following the end of his contract.

Antonio, who is the club’s top scorer in Premier League history, was involved in a car accident in December where he sustained a fractured leg that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

He returned to action in June, coming on as a substitute during Jamaica’s Gold Cup defeat to Guatemala, but the club opted not to extend his deal heading into the new campaign.

"I think we all understand, and Mick especially, how fortunate he was.

"It's about how you can help step by step, not too quickly, at his own pace. It's a real credit to him that he's back and he's available to train and play, and credit to him and his rehab.

"He almost defies science in a way, and there's something to say about that mentality and that will, determination. It gives him a chance now to really go forward, not only with football but with the rest of his life.

"So whatever he decides, I'm sure he'll be successful. We'll try and support as best we can."

