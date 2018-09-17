Watford's Troy Deeney on Monday Night Football

Troy Deeney joins Jamie Carragher in the MNF studio

Watford striker Troy Deeney is the special guest on Monday Night Football.

The Hornets forward joins Jamie Carragher and David Jones in the studio for the Premier League clash between south coast rivals Southampton and Brighton.

Watford had won their opening four games before a narrow defeat to Manchester United at the weekend; we'll get Deeney's take on his side's fine start, as well as his blossoming partnership with Andre Gray.

Deeney will lift the lid on Watford's fine start under Javi Gracia

There'll be plenty of analysis from the other standout top-flight fixtures, before focus turns to the St Mary's clash, with both teams seeking their second win of the season.

Watch Monday Night Football from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.