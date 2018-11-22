Watford News

Watford head coach Javi Gracia to sign new contract next week

Last Updated: 22/11/18 1:14pm

Javi Gracia is expected to sign the deal next week
Watford head coach Javi Gracia will sign a new contract at the club next week which will take him up to the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month the Spaniard would sign a new deal in the coming weeks.

Gracia signed an 18-month contract when he replaced Marco Silva in January and managed to overturn a run of one win in 11 Premier League matches under his predecessor to a 14th-placed finish.

The 48-year-old will become the first boss at Watford to sign a contract extension since Malky Mackay in 2011.

Watford are currently seventh in the Premier League table having won six, drawn two and lost four.

More to follow...

