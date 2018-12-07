Javi Gracia not worried by Watford's Premier League form

0:41 Watford manager Javi Gracia insists that he is not worried about their poor run Watford manager Javi Gracia insists that he is not worried about their poor run

Watford boss Javi Gracia is not panicking despite his side's winless run ahead of the Monday Night Football clash with Everton.

Their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday was their third in a row following losses to Liverpool and Leicester, meaning Watford have not won in five games.

However, Gracia believes his side has what it takes to turn things around.

He said: "I'm not worried that in the last few games we couldn't get points because I feel we are in the right way.

"I like to be demanding with my players because we'll improve and have more options going forward.

"In my opinion, we're doing a lot of things well. Our performances are improving and we are close to improving our results."

Watford's trip to Goodison Park on Monday night, live on Sky Sports, will also be Everton manager Marco Silva's first game against his former employers.

When parting ways with Silva in January this year, in a club statement, Watford said an "unwarranted approach" from Everton for their then-vacant managerial position was the catalyst for the decision.

In May, Watford made an official complaint to the Premier League about Everton's approach to Silva. This resulted in an offer of compensation from Everton of £12m.

Silva was appointed Everton manager on May 27.

Reflecting on the situation, Silva shied away from discussing the relationship between the clubs at the time.

He said: "It is not the first time in my life and for sure it will not be the last.

"I look forward to the match, a tough match for sure, and it will be good to see some of the players who worked with me, some good friends as well I have in the club.

"What I expect about the atmosphere in the stadium is the same as I saw on Wednesday (when Everton drew 1-1 with Newcastle) - this is the most important thing for me."

Silva was in charge of Watford for their last meeting with Everton at Goodison Park and it proved to be an eventful one. Watford were 2-0 up at half-time but lost 3-2.