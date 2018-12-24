Watford boss Javi Gracia not thinking about Europe

1:02 Watford boss Javi Gracia says he wants to stay focused on enjoying the Premier League season rather than on qualifying for Europe Watford boss Javi Gracia says he wants to stay focused on enjoying the Premier League season rather than on qualifying for Europe

Watford boss Javi Gracia says he is not thinking of qualifying for Europe.

Maurizio Sarri's fourth-placed Chelsea visit Vicarage Road on Boxing Day with the Hornets sitting seventh in the Premier League table.

Gracia insists he just wants his squad to enjoy the season rather than fixate on the table and laughed off questions on aiming for European football.

He said: "I prefer to work day by day, to enjoy the road, every moment, not only one result, not just at the end of the season, I like to compete with all the teams.

"Like against West Ham [Watford won 2-0], they have a very good coach, very good players, we are in a good moment and we can compete with all of them.

"Against Chelsea will be the same, I prefer to think that way than to focus only on the position of the table because we are in December and football changes day by day."

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Leicester on Saturday and will be looking to pick up a win on Boxing Day to keep in touch with current leaders Liverpool.

The last time Watford and Chelsea met at Vicarage Road, Gracia's side beat the Blues 4-1 but the former Real Sociedad player believes it may be different this time around.

"It's always difficult against Chelsea - their attitude doesn't depend on their last result. They are good players, they are a very good team, squad," he said.

"I think it was a good game last season, it was my first game home, it was special but it is in the past.

"Now it's another game, it's different, we know it will be very demanding for us because we are playing against one of the best teams in the league.

"We don't have much time to prepare for the game, only one day to recover and prepare for the game in a couple of days. We will try to be ready."