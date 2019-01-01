Javi Gracia says Watford do not need New Year's resolution

Javi Gracia took the reigns at Watford in January 2018

Watford boss Javi Gracia says the club do not need a New Year's resolution after entering 2019 in the top half of the Premier League.

The Hornets go into the New Year with 28 points from 20 games after mixed Christmastime fortunes, narrowly losing to Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day before snatching a late draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

Quizzed on what Watford's New Year's resolution should be, Gracia said: "I don't know if we need many new things.

"I think we have to keep doing the things we have done until now. I like to be demanding with ourselves because I think it's the best way to improve.

"On the other hand, I like to give value to my players. In this moment they are doing many things well."

One player who has particularly impressed is midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Gracia was defiant Doucoure would not leave in January and would be a Watford player come the end of the current campaign.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in Watford's draw against Newcastle

"In this moment, Doucoure is my player and I think he will stay with me until the end of the season," he added.

The Spaniard, who was appointed Hornets boss in January, had never managed over Christmas because of winter breaks across different domestic leagues he has worked in around the continent.

When asked if he found the festive period tough, Gracia said: "Yeah, very tough.

"I used to stay in my hometown during Christmas. But now I am enjoying it.

"I am lucky, enjoying these two games, Boxing Day and today, playing at home and enjoying with our supporters."

Watford are next in action on Wednesday when they travel to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.