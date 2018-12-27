Watford's Christian Kabasele eases injury concerns after collision with goalpost

Kabasele attempted to play on following the injury

Watford defender Christian Kabasele says he hopes he has not suffered a major injury after colliding with a goalpost during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Vicarage Road.

The 27-year-old returned to his feet and tried to continue after receiving treatment, but the situation quickly became more concerning as minutes later he was was given oxygen and then taken to hospital.

Kabasele was replaced by Adrian Mariappa late into the first half against Chelsea

Kabasele hit the goalpost with his right arm as he attempted to stop a shot at goal from Chelsea winger Willian in the first half of the game.

He posted on Twitter on Thursday morning to thank fans for their messages of support.

Good morning everybody .Hopefully nothing broken but still have big pain🤕 Great gesture of the goal post who visited me at hospital 🤭 Thank you for your messages I hope to be back as soon as possible 🐝 #watfordfc — Christian Kabasele (@chriskabasele27) December 27, 2018

