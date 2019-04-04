Javi Gracia: I don't know what I'll do if Watford win FA Cup

0:45 Javi Gracia looks ahead to Watford's FA Cup semi-final against Wolves, saying reaching the final would be one of his best achievements Javi Gracia looks ahead to Watford's FA Cup semi-final against Wolves, saying reaching the final would be one of his best achievements

Javi Gracia says he doesn't know what he will do if he leads Watford to FA Cup glory.

The Hornets play Wolves at Wembley on Sunday, with Watford looking to add to their solitary FA Cup final appearance, in 1984, when they lost to Everton.

The Spaniard took Russian side Rubin Kazan to a cup semi-final, but has never gone further as a manager.

"I've never played as a coach a final," said Gracia. "Semi-finals I played in Russia, but a final I've never played.

"It will be the best achievement in this competition for sure. If I win it I don't know what I'll do."

Watford secured their highest ever Premier League points tally with a 4-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday and Gracia is keen for his players to push on.

Wolves warmed up with a 2-1 win at home to Manchester United and are sitting seventh in the table, just a point ahead of Gracia's side.

0:38 Conor Coady says Nuno Espirito Santo has changed the direction of Wolves since he arrived at the club Conor Coady says Nuno Espirito Santo has changed the direction of Wolves since he arrived at the club

"I hope it will be a good game," said Gracia. "Both teams are playing well with good results, in a good moment and we have to show in this semi-final what we are able to do and if we deserve to go to the final.

"The players have been keeping the same attitude all season and it helps us to feel in this moment to feel all the work we have done before.

"We are getting a good reward at the end of the season. We have many options to improve.

"I think it's good for the team to be in April with these options when there are six games left and the FA Cup as well."