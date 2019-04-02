FA confirms VAR replays to be shown for first time in FA Cup semi-finals

The FA could allow VAR replays to be shown on big screens at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals

The FA has confirmed replays of VAR incidents will be shown to fans inside an English football stadium for the first time during this weekend's FA Cup semi-final matches.

The FA will extend their present VAR trial, allowing fans at the two semis the chance to see replays of the most significant incidents referred to the Video Assistant Referee.

Clubs in England are presently banned from showing contentious incidents for fear of sparking unrest on and off the field - and to date, trials of VAR in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup have chosen not to replay major incidents on big screens.

"The FA Cup has been at the forefront VAR testing process in England and this is the next step in its development," explained Director of Professional Game Relations, Andy Ambler."

FA Director of Professional Game Relations, Andy Ambler.

Fans of Manchester City, Brighton, Watford and Wolves will witness the same different angles and slow-motion replays enjoyed by the VAR officials.

"One of the main criticisms about VAR from a fan's perspective is that it's not always fully clear what decisions are being considered to those in the stadia," added Ambler.

"For this weekend's semi-finals matches, if a decision is overturned by VAR we will show the usual VAR graphics on the big screen.

VAR replays have not been shown to fans in an English stadium before

"This will be followed by the definitive video clip that provides evidence as to why that decision was overturned.

"But a video clip will only be shown on the big screen if the referee's original decision is overturned. We believe this will help provide clarity and transparency to fans inside the stadium."

The news comes on the day the EFL confirmed it would not be using VAR in any of its Play-off finals at Wembley next month.