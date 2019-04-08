Troy Deeney suffers alleged racist abuse on social media after Watford's FA Cup win

Troy Deeney scored the equalising penalty for Watford in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

Troy Deeney says he and his family were subjected to racist abuse on social media following Watford's FA Cup semi-final victory against Wolves on Sunday.

The Watford captain has disabled comments on his Instagram account after he received what he claims were abusive messages from "small-minded people".

Deeney had scored an injury-time equaliser to force extra time at Wembley as Javi Gracia's Watford recorded a memorable comeback 3-2 win after being 2-0 down.

The 30-year-old uploaded the slogan of the Premier League's new 'No room for racism' campaign alongside a post explaining his actions.

It read: "Due to events from the last 24 hours, I will be taking comments off my posts.

"To me, this isn't a game, when you racially abuse my family or myself I have to take measures to prevent young people seeing these comments and thinking that it's acceptable, And having to expose people I care about to these small minded people."

Deeney had celebrated Watford reaching their first FA Cup final since 1984 by posting a serious of pictures of his celebrations on the pitch and afterwards with his family and friends.

The post read: "What a day, one that will live long in the memory for sure, proud moment for me personally but couldn't wish to share it with people that have helped me out in tough times I love you all and thank you.

"From paying £10 subs to an FA Cup final in 13 years."

1:51 Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he is proud to be black and has called on more footballers to speak out against racism in the sport Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he is proud to be black and has called on more footballers to speak out against racism in the sport

The latest incident comes shortly after Raheem Sterling was among a number of England players who were targeted by racist abuse during their European Qualifier against Montenegro last month.

A 20-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested after handing himself in at Blackpool Police Station following an abusive message sent to Wigan player Nathan Byrne on Twitter on Saturday.

There was also an arrest following Derby's 3-3 draw at Brentford where Rams midfielder Duane Holmes was the victim of alleged abuse.