Dodi Lukebakio leaves Watford for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin

Dodi Lukebakio has moved to the German capital

Watford have confirmed the sale of Dodi Lukebakio to Hertha Berlin for a fee Sky Sports News understands is in excess of £18m.

The 21-year-old forward joined Watford from Belgian side Anderlecht in January 2018 but only managed 15 minutes of action during his time with the Hornets.

Lukebakio spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf, scoring 14 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions, including a hat-trick against champions Bayern Munich.

The Belgium international returns to Germany with Hertha, who finished 11th last season, one place below Fortuna.

1:02 Watford revealed last month goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a one-year deal to remain at the club in a video which included tributes from fellow professionals Watford revealed last month goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a one-year deal to remain at the club in a video which included tributes from fellow professionals

Hertha Berlin signed Dutch youngster Daishawn Redan from Chelsea last week.

