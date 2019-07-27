Watford hopeful over reaching Ismaila Sarr deal with Rennes

Ismaila Sarr was a key part of the Senegal side that reached the African Cup of Nations final

Watford are increasingly hopeful of reaching an agreement with Rennes to sign winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Premier League side have been locked in negotiations with Rennes for two weeks, and are now on the verge of completing what would be a club-record deal.

There is confidence at Vicarage Road that the 21-year-old Senegal international will agree personal terms once negotiations between the clubs are successfully concluded.

Sarr scored eights goals in the French top flight for Rennes last season

The only delay to the completion of the transfer could be caused by Sarr being on an extended break following the African Cup of Nations, at which he helped Senegal reach the final.

Any eventual fee, which is expected to be somewhere between Watford's £20m valuation of Sarr and the Ligue 1 side's £27m asking price, will break Watford's £18m record transfer fee, spent on striker Andre Gray in 2017.