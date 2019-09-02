Adalberto Penaranda joins Eupen from Watford on loan

Adalberto Penaranda has left Watford on a season-long loan deal

Adalberto Penaranda has joined KAS Eupen on a season-long loan from Watford.

The Venezuela international, who can play up front or on the wing, will spend the 2019/20 campaign in Belgium's first division.

Penaranda has only played three times in all competitions for the Hornets since signing in February 2016, but has spent time on loan at Malaga and Giampaolo Pozzo-owned Udinese.

1:16 Penaranda scored his first Watford goal against Coventry Penaranda scored his first Watford goal against Coventry

The 22-year-old scored his first Watford goal in last week's 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Coventry, but had not made a Premier League squad for the Hornets this season.

