Quique Sanchez Flores says Watford face Premier League 'finals'

Quique Sanchez Flores is targeting a first Premier League win since his return to Vicarage Road

Quique Sanchez Flores admits winless Watford are already facing "finals" in the Premier League but refuses to view the club's current predicament as "drama".

The Spaniard, in his second stint in charge at Vicarage Road, is without a win from his three league matches since he replaced Javi Gracia in September, with Watford rooted at the bottom of the table.

Watford host Sheffield United, who are six points ahead, on Saturday - a game Flores describes as "must-win" - in the final match before the latest international break.

"We are not preparing matches, we are preparing finals," Flores said.

"We are conscious of the situation - it is not good at the moment. But the positive thing is we have many matches to play, many finals. So we have chances.

"If we can get good results, we can change the situation but we need to do it. This is the first opportunity we have.

"We know the opponent is really tough, full of confidence. They are really good but I think we have the necessary players in this squad to try to win."

Watford, who reached the FA Cup final last season and finished 11th in the league, have won just two points from their opening seven matches but Flores is confident the mood in the squad can change for the better.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League

"We should not train with this kind of heavy weight on our back, thinking about what happened before," he added.

"What happened before is in the past. We are interested in the future. We are positive in every single message we are giving [the squad]. They understand everything.

"They are really clever players, they can play much better. They should pay attention to the little details. We are working on a way to not concede many opportunities to the opponent."

Flores has won just one match since replacing Javi Gracia - a 2-1 win against Swansea in the Carabao Cup

Flores denies he is under any personal pressure but concedes he feels "responsibility" to help salvage Watford's season.

He said: "I believe a lot [in myself]. I know how a victory can change the mentality of everyone.

I refuse to train, to go to the match, thinking this is drama. Quique Sanchez Flores

"We are looking, working to find a solution and the solution is to win. This is the only thing that can change the morale of the players. But it is not a drama.

"It is a bad situation, it is a bad start but it is not drama. I refuse to train, to go to the match, thinking this is drama.

"This is not the message for the fans. The fans want to know that we are ready, that we have heart, that we believe in everything and that we are able to win."

Club captain Troy Deeney has missed the last seven matches in all competitions through a knee injury but Flores believes the talismanic striker will be back by the end of October.