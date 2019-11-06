Watford's Christian Kabasele: Racism a trend in 2019

1:30 Christian Kabasele: Racism a trend in 2019 Christian Kabasele: Racism a trend in 2019

Christian Kabasele believes racism has become a trend in 2019 but he has praised how the problem is being addressed in the Premier League.

Watford alerted Hertfordshire Constabulary after the Belgian defender flagged up a racially abusive post, following the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, as part of the club's '#BuzzOff' campaign, which calls out discrimination on social media.

Kabasele, 28, does not believe the message was sent from either a Watford or Chelsea fan.

"We have to deal with it now," he told Sky Sports News. "It's like a trend for some people to do this in 2019, it's not an easy time.

"You just try to wonder how it's possible to go on your social media and target someone like this because nothing happened in the game against Chelsea, I wasn't involved in any kind of incident with the supporters to be a target."

He added: "The good thing is when something like this happens the police are aware of the incident, it's not the same in other countries."

The abuse aimed at Kabasele was one of several reported incidents across Europe on Sunday.

Merseyside Police said they would not be taking further action following a complaint of racist abuse towards Heung-Min Son during Everton's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Brescia's Mario Balotelli kicked the ball at opposition fans after being subjected to racist abuse against Verona

The head of a Hellas Verona ultras supporters group has been handed an 11-year ban by the Serie A club over racist comments he made about Brescia forward Mario Balotelli.

"This happened all on Sunday, all just on one day," said Kabasele. "There is a lot more talking, it is a good thing people are speaking about it and we need to keep that."

'Black players treated like animals in Bulgaria'

Congolese-born Kabasele previously played in Bulgaria for Ludogorets Razgrad where he said he would experience racist abuse "every week".

"Whenever a black player had the ball at his feet it would start," he said.

"In that country it is like a funny thing, 'let's do this because they are animals'. At the end of the day they don't get punished."

UEFA was branded "embarrassing" and a "joke" as its punishment to Bulgaria for fan racism against England was met with widespread criticism last month.

Kick It Out, Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE), and players past and present slammed the country's two-match stadium closure and £64,650 fine, while the Professional Footballers' Association raised concerns that there is no Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) representation on the UEFA disciplinary board.

"The punishment must be much stronger than a ridiculous fine and games behind closed doors," said Kabasele.

"It's not working, we need to make a step forward in sanctions."