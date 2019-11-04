Watford report racist abuse aimed at Christian Kabasele to police

Christian Kabasele was also subjected to racist abuse online last season

Watford have reported racist abuse directed at defender Christian Kabasele to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The Belgian had earlier flagged up the abusive post as part of Watford's '#BuzzOff' campaign, which calls out discrimination on social media.

Watford thanked their central defender for drawing attention to the abuse and have said they will provide updates on any action taken against the person who made the offensive post.

"We have already received a crime reference number from the Hate Crime team at Hertfordshire Police, having reported the abuse directed at Christian Kabasele," the club said.

"Thanks Kaba for calling this out. We will report back news of any action against the offender."

Kabasele, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, joined Watford from Belgian side Genk in 2016.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Watford's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday and has made nine appearances for the Hornets in all competitions this season.