Everton investigating alleged racist abuse of Heung-Min Son during Tottenham match

Heung-Min Son allegedly suffered racist abuse at Everton on Sunday

Everton are investigating after a supporter was accused of racially abusing Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son during the clubs' 1-1 draw on Sunday.

​​​​​The game at Goodison Park was overshadowed by a serious injury to Andre Gomes in the second half, sustained after he was fouled by Son.

The South Korean was sent-off in tears while Gomes was stretchered from the field. Everton have since confirmed he has suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle and will undergo surgery on Monday.

Reports have since surfaced that Son was racially abused by a member of the Goodison Park crowd.

Everton responded with a statement reading: "Everton is investigating an alleged incident of racist behaviour by a supporter attending today's fixture against Tottenham.

"Everton strongly condemns any form of racism. Any such behaviour has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game."

Cenk Tosun recused a point for the Toffees in the 97th minute, cancelling out Dele Alli's goal.