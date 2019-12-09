Watford appoint Craig Shakespeare as assistant head coach

Craig Shakespeare has been appointed assistant head coach at Watford

Watford have appointed former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare as assistant head coach to Nigel Pearson.

Pearson was confirmed on Friday as Watford's third head coach of the season as he replaced Quique Sanchez Flores, with the club bottom of the Premier League.

Shakespeare was a team-mate of Pearson's at Sheffield Wednesday, before working alongside him at West Brom, Leicester and Hull.

The 56-year-old was assistant to Claudio Ranieri as Leicester won the Premier League in 2015/16, and then replaced the Italian the following season, but lasted just seven months in the job.

Craig Shakespeare has linked up with Nigel Pearson again at Watford

Shakespeare returned to work as first-team coach under Sam Allardyce at Everton, having also worked under him during his brief tenure as England manager.

Pearson watched from the stands as Watford drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace on Saturday to end a run of five successive league defeats, with U23 coach Hayden Mullins in temporary charge.

Watford full-back Adam Masina revealed that Pearson addressed the players ahead of the game, with his words having an instant impact.

Nigel Pearson was presented to Watford's supporters during Saturday's draw against Crystal Palace

"He came to say something to us to encourage us, and I think he can help us. We have to start immediately, and we have to push with him and with everybody," Masina said.

"We have to work during the week with the new head coach and keep going and if we can, make it better - but I think we are in the right way for climbing the table."

Watford vs Man Utd Live on

Pearson's first match in charge comes against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, with a home match against Manchester United to come the following weekend.