Ismaila Sarr: Watford set for anxious wait on winger's hamstring injury

Ismaila Sarr limped out of Watford's scoreless draw with Tottenham at the weekend

Watford face an anxious wait on the extent of Ismaila Sarr's hamstring injury the winger suffered against Tottenham.

Boss Nigel Pearson has already ruled the 21-year-old out of his side's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday night but will be hoping the absence isn't any longer.

"We are still waiting to see what the extent of the injury is," Pearson said.

"We will deal with it, and there is no point in me getting ahead of myself, but he has been such a positive player for us.

"After tomorrow's game, it is an FA Cup weekend again, so hopefully we will have him available for the next Premier League game against Everton, but we don't know at this moment in time."

Pearson's squad travel to Birmingham on a run of seven matches unbeaten in all competitions which has seen the side move out of the Premier League drop zone.

Victory against Villa, who sit one point and one place below the Hornets in the table, would mark a huge statement of intent in the scrap for top-flight survival.

"I don't take anything for granted in football," added Pearson.

"Whenever you play sides in and around your own situation, the benefits of a win are huge and we go into the game with every intention to try and win.

"It will be another big match for us but they have all been significant fixtures over the past few weeks.

"We cannot get too bogged down in how games are billed and built up because the players need to go out and perform. That is the bottom line."

Pearson will also be without full-back Kiko Femenia, who is struggling with a hamstring issue, but striker Danny Welbeck could soon be available for selection.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward has been sidelined since October with a hamstring problem.