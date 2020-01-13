Nigel Pearson demands Watford players maintain commitment

2:23 Nigel Pearson responds to Troy Deeney's claim that he would be called the Messiah if he had a foreign surname Nigel Pearson responds to Troy Deeney's claim that he would be called the Messiah if he had a foreign surname

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson is demanding more of the same from his players otherwise he fears their recent good work will be in vain.

Pearson has transformed Watford's fortunes since he arrived in December. They have taken 13 points from six league games and moved off the bottom of the Premier League and out of the relegation zone. Only Liverpool and Manchester City have shown better form in the same period.

But Pearson is taking nothing for granted and says their progress will be halted if they do not continue showing the same commitment.

"As far as I'm concerned we're doing ok," said Pearson ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay at Tranmere. "We've had an upturn in results and performances because of the commitment and the application of the players.

"They've found ways of winning games. I'm a part of it, Craig (Shakespeare) is a part of it, the rest of the staff are a part of it.

"There's a long way to go. We've got off to a reasonable start which has caught us up with the pack but that's all it's done at the moment.

"So, yes, in some ways we can have a positive outlook but we've got to show the intent and the desire and the application in every single game otherwise the hard work that we've put in in these first few weeks are in vain.

"I'm experienced enough to understand that we have a difficult job ahead still but I'm also pleased with the squad of players we have.

"I think not just in terms of their ability but the chemistry they have between them and also their desire and commitment to try and change our fortunes.

"That's really where we are and my reflections so far are that we've probably started to fulfil the potential that we have.

"Now the challenge is to maintain that here on in."

Captain Troy Deeney said at the weekend that if Pearson had a foreign surname he would be hailed as the Messiah at Vicarage Road.

But the Watford boss refused to be drawn on a response.

"My interest in joining in with discussions like this is exceptionally limited," said Pearson.

"I'm here to do a job and I enjoy the challenge I'm involved in along with everyone else at the football club.

"Craig and myself are just over a month in, so I'm not going there."