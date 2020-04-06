Watford 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

From failing to score from range to no risk football, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Watford's 2019/20 season.

Wayward from range

Watford are the only side yet to score a single goal from outside the box this season in the Premier League. It's not for the want of trying though as they've registered 117 efforts on goal from range.

Shots, shots, shots!

Watford had 31 shots in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Vicarage Road on September 15 - no side have had more in a game this season.

Troy Deeney celebrates his opener against Villa

Get stuck in!

Watford have the lowest tackle success rate in the division at 55.3 per cent. With that in mind, it's not surprising that they rank high for fouls conceded with only Southampton conceding more this season.

No risk football

Watford have made just three errors that have lead to shots on their goal - one of those led to a goal. Every other side have had at least 10.

The nightmare at the Etihad

Watford are the only side to fail to have a single cross from open play in a game this season, doing so in the 8-0 defeat at Man City on September 21. Boss Quique Sanchez Flores apologised to the fans after that humbling defeat and was sacked in December.

Explore more Watford stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Watford's stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop down option in the second widget.