Watford trio Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina back in contention after party claims

0:26 Watford assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare insists the club have 'drawn a line' under the absence of Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina for last week's Premier League defeat against Southampton. Watford assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare insists the club have 'drawn a line' under the absence of Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina for last week's Premier League defeat against Southampton.

Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina will be in contention for Watford's Premier League fixture with Chelsea on Saturday, after a breach of lockdown rules led to the trio being omitted at the weekend.

The trio were left out of the squad for the 3-1 league defeat to Southampton on Sunday, a decision the club described as "to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and officials".

Watford opened an investigation into reports striker Gray held a birthday party at his home last Friday, but assistant coach Craig Shakespeare confirmed all three players would be under consideration again ahead of the club's remaining six fixtures of the season.

Gray subsequently described the event as "a gathering of friends which turned into a sort of football tournament" in an apology on Instagram.

"We have got to the bottom of it and they have apologised to staff and players individually and collectively," Shakespeare said.

Chelsea vs Watford Live on

"It was a club decision. For the health and safety of all our players and everybody else, we thought it was the right decision to make at the time.

"They have apologised and they are back in training with us and they are fit for selection."

Shakespeare, who was holding media duties in place of ill boss Nigel Pearson, said there were no recriminations and the squad will now look to the future with the trio back in the fold.

2:59 Highlights from Southampton's win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Southampton's win over Watford in the Premier League

He added: "Once we welcomed them back, we try to get on with it as normal. They have admitted they were wrong. They have settled back into it, they know they have made a mistake and want to make up for it.

"We have drawn a line under it, we have moved on. We have mistakes from individuals during games - they don't mean to make mistakes, but can we rectify them? Yes, we can.

"The next chance to rectify it will be against Chelsea. And if they play their part, all is well and good."

Watford have picked up one point from their three league matches since the restart last month and Pearson's side sit just one point above the relegation zone.

After the trip to Chelsea on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, Watford host Norwich and Newcastle before travelling to face West Ham, who beat Frank Lampard's side on Wednesday to jump above the Hornets in the table.