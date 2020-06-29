Andre Gray: Watford striker apologises for lockdown breach

Andre Gray was dropped for Watford's loss to Southampton on Sunday

Watford striker Andre Gray has apologised for breaking lockdown regulations by holding a gathering at his home.

Gray, along with Watford team-mates Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina, were left out of the squad to face Southampton on Sunday "to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and officials" as the club launched an investigation into claims alleging that two of their players broke government lockdown rules.

Gray admitted to having a gathering at his home on Friday to celebrate his birthday and apologised to his team-mates and Watford staff for his actions.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Watford in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Watford in the Premier League.

In an Instagram post, Gray wrote: "I wanted to wait to make a public apology as my first apology needed to be to my team-mates and staff first for not being able to be involved in yesterday's game and the risk I may have caused!

"I just want to reiterate that it was not a late-night party like what is being portrayed and only a gathering of friends which turned into a sort of football tournament on my birthday!

"I understand my responsibilities and will do what it takes to make it right, apologies again!"

Chelsea vs Watford Live on

Danny Ings scored twice as Southampton piled the pressure on struggling Watford with a 3-1 victory at Vicarage Road in the absence of Gray

Sixteenth-place Watford, who are just a point clear of the relegation zone, travel to Champions League-chasing Chelsea for their next league game on July 4, live on Sky Sports.