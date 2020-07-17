Nigel Pearson: Watford boss hoping to stay into next season

Nigel Pearson is contracted to Watford until the end of the current season

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson admits he would like to stay at the club next season but accepts now is not the time to discuss his future.

Pearson's Watford side travel to the London Stadium on Friday, live on Friday Night Football, knowing a third consecutive Premier League win would lift them above West Ham and pile more pressure on the two sides currently below them - Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

The former Derby and Leicester boss, whose contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of the season, says his intention is keep the Hornets in the top flight and hopefully continue his work into the 2020/21 campaign.

"We've spoken and this week is not the time to be talking about me, let's be absolutely honest," he told Sky Sports.

"We discussed this right back when the lockdown started because it was important to clarify that there was a commitment to do the job.

"Both Craig [Shakespeare] and myself, when we joined, our intention was to do what we can this year to retain our status and then go from there. I've really enjoyed working here and yeah I would love to stay if the circumstances are right and all parties are in agreement.

"Again, I don't think now is the time to be talking about my own situation. It's not about that, it's more about trying to get through these final days of the season and get the outcome we have been fighting hard for."

'No special prep for West Ham'

With games against Manchester City and Arsenal still to come, Friday's fixture appears, on paper, to be Watford's best chance of getting three points, but Pearson says he is approaching it as it if were any other game.

"It's been the same as every other week, what we can't control is the external situation and how it is being built up. I think everybody from both clubs will recognise the importance of the fixture for sure.

"It comes at a time during the season when a win for either side will have a huge impact on the chance of staying up. That adds flavour to it.

"In terms of how we approach it, we try to be as normal as possible. Players have a better chance of performing to their maximum if they are mentally tuned in and well prepared. We know it is a big game we don't have to put more pressure on ourselves [by treating it differently]."