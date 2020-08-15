Watford appoint Vladimir Ivic as head coach

Vladimir Ivic becomes the permanent successor to Nigel Pearson

Watford have appointed Vladimir Ivic as their head coach on a one-year contract with an option for a further year.

The Serb succeeds Nigel Pearson - who was sacked two games before the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season - following the club's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship under interim replacement Hayden Mullins.

Ivic, 43, led Maccabi Tel Aviv to consecutive league titles in Israel prior to stepping down at the end of the season, and previously managed Greek club PAOK.

Ivić unveiled ✅ pic.twitter.com/GtILezlcT2 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 15, 2020

"First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff," Ivic told the club's website.

"It's my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me."

Ivic will bring with him the three-man coaching team who helped him win two titles in Israel.

"I've worked with my coaching staff for three years, so I know that we will ask the most from ourselves so we can help the players to achieve the club's goals."

The former Serbia and Montenegro midfielder is the club's fourth permanent boss in the last year as Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores were both sacked in the early months of last season.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.