Danny Welbeck set to leave Watford with interest from home and abroad

Danny Welbeck looks set to leave Watford this summer

Danny Welbeck's stay at Watford looks likely to end this summer with clubs home and abroad considering an offer for the former England striker.

The ex-Arsenal and Manchester United forward has 12-months left on his present deal, which has a £5.5m release clause built in.

The 29-year old, who has 42 England caps to his name, scored three goals in 20 appearances - including two post-lockdown as Watford lost their fight to survive relegation to the Championship.

Welbeck, who began his career at Old Trafford with United, joined Watford on a free transfer last summer after his contract with Arsenal expired.

The striker has scored 44 goals and registered 20 assists in 224 Premier League appearances, after making his debut in England's top flight back in 2008.

