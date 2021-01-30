Watford agree to terminate loans of Man Utd midfielder James Garner and Brighton striker Glenn Murray

Watford have agreed to cut short the loan deals of Manchester United midfielder James Garner and Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

The Sky Bet Championship club welcomed both players on season-long loan deals in the summer but they are set to return to their parent clubs.

Garner and Murray are both expected to join new clubs ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, with United keen to loan out their young midfielder for another six months.

The 19-year-old has started 12 Sky Bet Championship games for Watford this season, while Murray has only made one league start since joining in October.

Nottingham Forest - managed by Chris Hughton, Murray's former manager at Brighton - are interested in the experienced striker and have enquired about his situation.

Watford remain hopeful of bringing in a new signing before the deadline - which is likely to be a loan.

We can confirm that @gerardeulofeu has completed a permanent move to @Udinese_1896.



70 games 🅰️

17 goals ⚽

One magic man 💫



Thanks for the memories, Geri 💛 — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) January 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Gerard Deulofeu has completed a permanent move to Udinese after his initial transfer on a season-long loan in October.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has made 10 Serie A appearances this season for the Serie A club, who are also owned by Watford's owner Gino Pozzo.

Deulofeu originally joined Watford in January 2018 in a £12.6m deal and scored 17 goals in 70 appearances during his two-and-a-half year spell at Vicarage Road.

