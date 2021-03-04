Transfer news: Watford sign Carlos Sanchez, former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder, until end of season

Carlos Sanchez has not played first-team football since a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to West Brom while at West Ham in January 2020; Colombia international could make Hornets debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Carlos Sanchez left West Ham at the end of last season
Watford have signed ex-Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez on a deal until the end of the season.

The Colombia international, 35, made 18 appearances during a two-year stay with the Hammers, leaving the London Stadium at the end of last season.

Sanchez, whose last first-team appearance came in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to West Brom in January last year, also played 56 times for Aston Villa between 2014 and 2017.

He will provide midfield cover for Xisco Munoz's side as they target promotion to the Premier League.

Sanchez, who has also previously played for Fiorentina and Espanyol, is available for selection for the Hornets for their game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Watford
Nottingham Forest

Saturday 6th March 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Watford are third in the Championship, level on points with second-placed Brentford, with 12 games left in their campaign.

