Watford: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Newly-promoted Watford will begin their 2021/22 Premier League campaign by welcoming Aston Villa on August 14.

In head coach Xisco Munoz's first taste of the top flight, Watford will then face an away trip to Brighton (August 21) before their first London derby with a visit to Tottenham (August 28).

Watford fans will be looking worryingly at their November schedule, with Arsenal away (6), Manchester United at home (20), Leicester City away (27), Chelsea at home (30), before Manchester City on December 4.

The New Year's Day visit of Tottenham will also be a date for the diary.

Watford will hope their Premier League status is well-secured before the end of the season, with an away trip to Chelsea on the final day (May 22).

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

21: Brighton (a) - 3pm

28: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

September

11: Wolves (h) - 3pm

18: Norwich (a) - 3pm

25: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

October

2: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

16: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

23: Everton (a) - 3pm

30: Southampton (h) - 3pm

November

6: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

20: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

27: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

30: Chelsea (h) - 7.45pm

December

4: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

11: Brentford (a) - 3pm

14: Burnley (a) - 7.45pm

18: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

26: Wolves (a) - 3pm

28: West Ham (h) - 3pm

January

1: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

15: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

22: Norwich (h) - 3pm

February

8: West Ham (a) - 7.45pm

12: Brighton (h) - 3pm

19: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

26: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

March

5: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

12: Southampton (a) - 3pm

19: Everton (h) - 3pm

April

2: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

9: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

16: Brentford (h) - 3pm

23: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

30: Burnley (h) - 3pm

May

7: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

15: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

22: Chelsea (a) - 4pm

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane

Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.