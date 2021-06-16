Watford: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Newly-promoted Watford will begin their 2021/22 Premier League campaign by welcoming Aston Villa on August 14.
In head coach Xisco Munoz's first taste of the top flight, Watford will then face an away trip to Brighton (August 21) before their first London derby with a visit to Tottenham (August 28).
Watford fans will be looking worryingly at their November schedule, with Arsenal away (6), Manchester United at home (20), Leicester City away (27), Chelsea at home (30), before Manchester City on December 4.
- In full: All the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- 2012/22 Premier League kits
The New Year's Day visit of Tottenham will also be a date for the diary.
Watford will hope their Premier League status is well-secured before the end of the season, with an away trip to Chelsea on the final day (May 22).
Trending
- PL fixtures 2021/22: Man City start at Spurs, Man Utd host Leeds
- Tense Fury-Wilder face-off | 'I'll run him over!'
- Pogba: Rudiger 'nibbled' me
- Coman wants PL move after rejecting Bayern contract
- Pirelli reveals cause of Baku tyre blowouts
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Several people being treated in hospital after paraglider protest
- Arsenal fixtures 2021/22: Gunners start with Brentford & Chelsea
- Man Utd fixtures 2021/22: Leeds on opening day
- Leeds fixtures 2021/22: Bielsa's side start at rivals Man Utd
Watford's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
21: Brighton (a) - 3pm
28: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
September
11: Wolves (h) - 3pm
18: Norwich (a) - 3pm
25: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
October
2: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
16: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
23: Everton (a) - 3pm
30: Southampton (h) - 3pm
November
6: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
20: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
27: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
30: Chelsea (h) - 7.45pm
December
4: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
11: Brentford (a) - 3pm
14: Burnley (a) - 7.45pm
18: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
26: Wolves (a) - 3pm
28: West Ham (h) - 3pm
January
1: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
15: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
22: Norwich (h) - 3pm
February
8: West Ham (a) - 7.45pm
12: Brighton (h) - 3pm
19: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
26: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
March
5: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
12: Southampton (a) - 3pm
19: Everton (h) - 3pm
April
2: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
9: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
16: Brentford (h) - 3pm
23: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
30: Burnley (h) - 3pm
May
7: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
15: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
22: Chelsea (a) - 4pm
Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
- Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
- Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
- Find out more about Sky Sports
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.