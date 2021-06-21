Watford: Emmanuel Dennis set to join Premier League new boys from Club Brugge

Watford finalising personal terms with 23-year-old Nigeria international; Dennis spent latter part of last season on loan at Cologne; Dennis has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League

Monday 21 June 2021 21:59, UK

Image: Emmanuel Dennis spent time on loan at Cologne last season

Watford have reached an agreement with Club Brugge over the transfer of Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis.

The Premier League new boys say they are finalising personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Dennis joined the Belgian club in 2017 and spent the latter part of the 2020-21 season on loan at Cologne.

A Watford statement read: "An agreement with Club Brugge has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, Watford FC is delighted to confirm.

"A scorer of 27 goals in just over 90 club appearances for Brugge, he has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

"The Hornets are currently finalising personal terms with the pacey striker - capped twice by Nigeria so far - who began his professional career with some experience as a teenager in the Ukrainian Premier League with Zorya Luhansk."

Dennis is poised to become Watford's second attacking signing of the summer - Ashley Fletcher will join as a free agent on July 1 when his contract with Middlesbrough expires.

