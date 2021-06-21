Watford: Emmanuel Dennis set to join Premier League new boys from Club Brugge

Watford have reached an agreement with Club Brugge over the transfer of Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis.
The Premier League new boys say they are finalising personal terms with the 23-year-old.
Dennis joined the Belgian club in 2017 and spent the latter part of the 2020-21 season on loan at Cologne.
A Watford statement read: "An agreement with Club Brugge has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, Watford FC is delighted to confirm.
"A scorer of 27 goals in just over 90 club appearances for Brugge, he has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.
Trending
- Who could England, Scotland and Wales play in last 16?
- Last-16 qualification: Who needs what to reach knockouts?
- Man City bid £100m for Kane
- Euro 2020 fixtures, schedule, who has qualified for last 16?
- Writers' picks: What changes should Southgate make?
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?
- Joshua: Fury let the whole boxing world down
- Mount, Chilwell self-isolating after Gilmour contact
- Verstappen vs Hamilton intensifies | F1 Driver Ratings
- England sack security team after safety concerns
"The Hornets are currently finalising personal terms with the pacey striker - capped twice by Nigeria so far - who began his professional career with some experience as a teenager in the Ukrainian Premier League with Zorya Luhansk."
Dennis is poised to become Watford's second attacking signing of the summer - Ashley Fletcher will join as a free agent on July 1 when his contract with Middlesbrough expires.