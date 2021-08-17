Lyanco: Watford in talks to sign Brazilian defender from Serie A club Torino

Watford are in talks to sign Torino defender Lyanco as they aim to further strengthen their squad on their return to the Premier League.

One source has told Sky Sports News a deal for the centre-back is close to being agreed for around £7.5m.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is under contract with Torino until June 2024 but appears to have fallen out of favour under new head coach Ivan Juric.

Lyanco has been linked with Real Betis throughout the summer, but so far a deal is yet to be agreed.

He has made 53 appearances for Torino since joining the club in 2017. He played 23 times in Serie A last season.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £25 p/m for 10 months (usually £33.99 p/m) - all without a contract.