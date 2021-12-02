Watford fan Larry Brooks, taken ill during Chelsea game, under observation in hospital but in good form

Watford have issued a positive bulletin on the health of Hornets supporter Larry Brooks, the fan taken ill during their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday.

The match was delayed after 13 minutes had been played, when referee David Coote was alerted to the incident in the upper tier of the Graham Taylor Stand by Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

Watford

Manchester City Saturday 4th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

It was one of two similar incidents on Wednesday night, with the game between Southampton and Leicester City also being delayed after a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest during half-time.

A Watford statement read: "The Hornets are pleased to report that Larry Brooks, the supporter who collapsed during yesterday's game at Vicarage Road, is in good spirits and being well cared for.

"Watford FC has kept in touch with Larry during today (Thursday) and, while he's still in hospital under observation, he is in remarkably good form and keen to discuss the Hornets' fortunes for the season ahead rather than talk about what happened to him at the game.

"Hornets' Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said: "This club is genuinely a family and acted as such on Wednesday evening to look after one of its own. That's how it should be, although we are aware how many individuals as part of teams were responsible for ensuring Larry got the care he needed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Watford in the Premier League

"While those included medical professionals from within Watford and also Chelsea - to whom we offer our gratitude, individuals who assisted also included supporters who sit close to Larry in the Upper Graham Taylor Stand. I would like to offer my personal thanks to those who took quick, decisive and ultimately essential action to help."

"Larry will require further treatment to address an underlying condition but hopes to rejoin fellow Golden Boys' followers at Vicarage Road very soon.

"And he has accepted the club's invitation for him and his family to be guests at a future Hornets' home fixture.

"For now, good luck with your recovery, Larry, from everyone here at Vicarage Road and all your fellow Watford supporters."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watford boss Claudio Ranieri felt his side were unfortunate to come away with nothing from the game against Chelsea

Earlier, Watford manager Claudio Ranieri had praised the stadium's medical staff for their response to the incident as well as protocols put in place by the Premier League after previous issues.

Among those protocols is a "crowd doctor" who is responsible for the health of spectators and will be the primary responder to any emergency along with any paramedics.

Most Premier League clubs also have multiple defibrillators available during games, more than the single machine mandated.

He said: "A long time ago there wasn't a defibrillator and now it is much better. I think now all the medical staff are involved to help players and also the fans.

"Of course I am happy, I am because now if something happens, in two or three minutes the medical staff arrive anywhere in the stadium and that is very, very important and it is important that the people around the man or woman who has something immediately ask the linesman or to somebody and then everyone is ready to help."

Follow every Watford game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Watford latest? Bookmark our Watford news page, check out Watford's fixtures and Watford's latest results, watch Watford goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Watford games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Watford as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.