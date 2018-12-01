WATCH: Dean Henderson howler gifts Leeds victory against Sheffield United

0:57 Sheffield United's Dean Henderson makes a horrendous error to gift a late winner to Leeds' Pablo Hernandez Sheffield United's Dean Henderson makes a horrendous error to gift a late winner to Leeds' Pablo Hernandez

Christmas came early for Leeds as they were gifted all three points following a dreadful defensive error from Sheffield United.

In Saturday's early Sky Bet Championship kick-off, Sheffield United and Leeds - separated by three points going into the match - were seemingly heading for a goalless draw.

However, in the 82nd minute, a loose back-pass from John Egan saw United goalkeeper Dean Henderson run to chase the ball.

In his haste, Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, passed it straight to Leeds' Jack Clarke, who gratefully took a touch before crossing it in for Pablo Hernandez to tap into the empty net.

It sealed a dramatic victory for Leeds after a tight affair, and sent Marcelo Bielsa's side top of the table ahead of the 3pm matches.

Tap play on the video above to see Sheffield United's howler!