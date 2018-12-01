Live on
Sheff Utd vs Leeds
Sky Bet Ch'ship
12:30pm Saturday 1st December
Bramall Lane
LAST TIME OUT: LEEDS 1-0 READING
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Here's how the top half of the Championship table is shaping up ahead of kick-off...
LISTEN: EFL MATTERS PODCAST
Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as Ali Maxwell and George Elek from the 'Not The Top 20 Podcast' join David Prutton.
Click here to listen and subscribe...
KLICH: WE BOTH PLAY GOOD FOOTBALL
Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich told the LUTV earlier this week that he is anticipating an entertaining game at Bramall Lane this afternoon:
“If we win four or five games in a row, we can jump up the league and collect a lot of points like Norwich City have done recently- they didn’t have the best start, but now they are first and have won five of their last six.
"I expect an open game on Saturday and a very entertaining game for the fans and everyone else. We want to play forwards, they want to play forwards, we both play good football and will try to dominate each other, but I hope we can win.”
SKY BET PRICE BOOST
Sky Bet have Price Boosted Billy Sharp and Kemar Roofe both to score in 90 minutes to 7/1.
Check out the full markets and place your bets HERE
PRE-MATCH STATS
LAST TIME OUT: BRENTFORD 2-3 SHEFF UTD
EFL: FIVE THINGS TO LOOK OUT FOR
Marcelo Bielsa and Chris Wilder battle for tactical glory, Middlesbrough aim to shackle Aston Villa and Rotherham hope to maintain strange run.
What do you need to keep an eye on this weekend?
We take a look...
THREE BLADES CHANGES
Following the 3-2 defeat of Brentford in midweek, Chris Wilder makes three changes of his own: George Baldock, Billy Sharp and Mark Duffy replace John Lundstram, Conor Washington and Kieron Freeman.
BIELSA CHANGES ONE
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa makes just one change to the side that beat Reading on Tuesday, as Lewis Baker drops to the bench in place of Pontus Jansson.
LEEDS TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Peacock-Farrell, Dallas, Douglas, Jansson, Cooper (c), Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Forshaw, Roofe
Subs: Huffer, Halme, Clarke, Shackleton, Baker, Harrison, Saiz
SHEFF UTD TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Sharp, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Duffy
Subs: Moore, Lundstram, Coutts, Stearman, Johnson, Cranie, Washington
THE STAGE IS SET
The sky may be grey but the lush green turf at Bramall Lane is looking resplendent this morning...
FORM GUIDE
GOOD MORNING!
...and welcome to Sky Sports live coverage of the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Leeds!
We're up bright and early to bring you all the action from what's sure to be a cracker between two high-flying Championship sides with promotion ambitions, with the build-up getting underway on Sky Sports Football from 12pm this afternoon.
Marcelo Bielsa's side have the chance to usurp Norwich as leaders, while a win for the Blades could see them move level on points with the Canaries.
It's a dull and dreary morning out there so stick with us for all the build-up and updates from this one - team news is due in just over 15 minutes...
©2018 Sky UK