Derby vs Nottingham Forest: Football Manager predicts Pride Park outcome

Who will come out on top in Monday's East Midlands derby? Football Manager predicts the score

Festive football is well under way here at Sky Sports and two of the in-form sides in the Sky Bet Championship meet on Monday night as Derby face Nottingham Forest.

But who will come out on top at Pride Park?

Ahead of the clash, which is live on Sky Sports Football, Football Manager have simulated the fixture with their unique software, and this is the result they have come up with...

Football Manager's simulated result

The match report

Derby came out on top in the East Midlands derby as they won 2-1 against Nottingham Forest on Monday night at Pride Park.

Derby vs N Forest Live on

Gil Dias had put Forest in front after just four minutes of the Sky Bet Championship clash after playing a neat one-two with Joao Carvalho, before finishing calmly past Scott Carson, and Lewis Grabban should have extended their lead shortly after.

Derby could have hit back through Mason Mount, but his shot from just inside the area was dragged wide shortly before half-time.

1:00 Sky Sports will be showing 40 live games from December 1st to January 3rd! Sky Sports will be showing 40 live games from December 1st to January 3rd!

Their equaliser did come just before the hour-mark, however, as Harry Wilson finished from close range after David Nugent's shot was saved by Costel Pantilimon.

And Nugent would go on himself to net the winner in the 76th minute as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net from Wilson's cross.

Man of the match - David Nugent

Preferred to Jack Marriott up front, Nugent produced a superb display for Frank Lampard's side as he played a key role in both of their goals.

Will Football Manager's prediction come true? Watch Derby vs Nottingham Forest on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm, to find out!