Alex Neil high on West Brom's managerial shortlist

Alex Neil earned promotion to the Premier League with Norwich in 2015

Preston North End manager Alex Neil is a strong contender to fill the managerial vacancy at West Bromwich Albion, Sky Sports News understands.

Albion's bosses have already made contact with the representatives of Slavisa Jokanovic for initial discussions, but Neil is also high up on their wanted list, though so far no formal approach has been made to Preston, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands that the club were still considering a number of candidates and that they're unlikely to appoint a new manager before Wednesday's home game against Swansea.

Chief executive Mark Jenkins is on a plane on his way back from China, where he's been holding talks with owner Guachan Lai.

According to Sky sources, the club's board are real admirers of Neil.

The 37-year-old won promotion to the Premier League with Norwich in 2015. In his 18 months at Deepdale, he has helped them to a seventh-placed finish last season with Preston 10th in the Championship, despite a limited budget.