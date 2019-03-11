West Brom hold talks with Slavisa Jokanovic's representatives

Slavisa Jokanovic is the leading candidate for the West Brom job

West Brom held initial discussions with the representatives of Slavisa Jokanovic about their vacant managerial role on Monday, Sky Sports News understands.

Jokanovic, who is the leading candidate to replace Darren Moore at the Sky Bet Championship side, has been without a club since being sacked by Fulham in November.

The 50-year-old has yet to meet directly with the West Brom board, with chief executive Mark Jenkins not due to return from China until Tuesday evening.

Jenkins travelled to China for talks with West Brom owner, Guochuan Lai, following the dismissal of Moore.

Jokanovic has previously won promotion to the Premier League with Fulham and Watford.

West Brom are also understood to have approached David Wagner, but were informed the former Huddersfield Town head coach is unable to take a new job until the summer due to the terms of his departure from the Premier League club.

Moore was sacked on Saturday evening following West Brom's 1-1 home draw with bottom of the table Ipswich.

West Brom are currently fourth in the Championship, but sit nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 10 matches remaining.