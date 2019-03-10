Slavisa Jokanovic leads contenders for West Brom manager's job

Slavisa Jokanovic got Fulham promoted to the Premier League before losing his job in November

Former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is a leading contender to take over at West Brom, according to Sky sources.

West Brom officials will hold a conference call with the club's owners in China on Sunday, when they will discuss the candidates under consideration - there are a number of other targets the club want to speak to before finalising their first choice.

Darren Moore was sacked shortly after West Brom's 1-1 draw at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday

Sky Sports News understands Jokanovic's track record - which includes promotions with Fulham and Watford - makes him an attractive prospect.

After sacking Darren Moore on Saturday evening, the club's chief executive Mark Jenkins flew to China in a pre-arranged visit with the club's owner Guochuan Lai - where they will discuss options before Jenkins returns to the UK on Tuesday.

The next 24 hours will be crucial for West Brom to finalise their decision. While any appointment is unlikely on Monday, the club's hierarchy are keen to get a new manager in place before Wednesday's home game with Swansea.

David Wagner has ruled himself out of the running for the Wet Brom job

Sky Sports News understands that former Huddersfield manager David Wagner is not interested in taking over at the Hawthorns.