David Wagner not interested in West Bromwich Albion job
By Sky Sports
Last Updated: 10/03/19 9:23am
David Wagner is not interested in becoming the new West Brom manager, Sky sources understand.
Wagner left Premier League strugglers Huddersfield by mutual consent in January, with the Terriers having gone nine league games without a win.
Darren Moore was sacked as Baggies boss on Saturday night in the wake of their 1-1 draw with Sky Bet Championship bottom club Ipswich.
But it is understood Wagner does not want a job in the Championship and is happy to wait until the summer for his next opportunity in management.
Albion's first-team coach James Shan will take charge of the team when they play Swansea at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Football red button.
West Brom remain fourth in the table but nine points off the automatic promotion places.