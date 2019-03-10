David Wagner not interested in West Bromwich Albion job

David Wagner left Huddersfield in January but is not interested in the vacant West Brom job

David Wagner is not interested in becoming the new West Brom manager, Sky sources understand.

Wagner left Premier League strugglers Huddersfield by mutual consent in January, with the Terriers having gone nine league games without a win.

Darren Moore was sacked as Baggies boss on Saturday night in the wake of their 1-1 draw with Sky Bet Championship bottom club Ipswich.

3:26 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Ipswich Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Ipswich

But it is understood Wagner does not want a job in the Championship and is happy to wait until the summer for his next opportunity in management.

Albion's first-team coach James Shan will take charge of the team when they play Swansea at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Football red button.

West Brom remain fourth in the table but nine points off the automatic promotion places.