Birmingham charged by FA over Jack Grealish attack

The Football Association has charged Birmingham City with failing to ensure spectators "refrained from improper or violent conduct" during last weekend's game against Aston Villa.

Earlier this week, Paul Mitchell, 27, of Rubery was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for attacking Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish during the Second City derby.

Mitchell entered the field of play and struck Grealish around the back of the head and neck while his back was turned.

He was then dragged off the pitch after being taken to the ground by a combination of Birmingham and Villa players, as well as stewards who followed him on to the pitch.

Birmingham have now been charged over the incident at St. Andrew's Stadium.

The FA said in a statement: "Birmingham City FC has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E20(a)and (b).

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that its spectator[s] conducted themselves in an orderly fashion; refrained from improper or violent conduct and refrained from encroaching onto the pitch during the EFL Championship fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday [10/03/2019].

"They have until 22/03/2019 to respond."

Birmingham and Villa have already been charged by the FA with failing to control their players, when there a confrontation between the players in the fifth minute following a foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld on Grealish.