Birmingham and Aston Villa charged by FA after Second City derby

Birmingham and Aston Villa players confronted each other in the fifth minute of Sunday's game

Birmingham City and Aston Villa have been charged with failing to control their players in the Second City derby last Sunday.

The rival clubs allegedly breached FA Rule E20, failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the fifth minute of the Sky Bet Championship fixture.

The confrontation between players followed a foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld on Jack Grealish.

Maikel Kieftenbeld's tackle on Jack Grealish sparked the issue

Both clubs have until Monday, March 18, to respond to the FA charge.

Villa midfielder Grealish was assaulted by a Birmingham City supporter minutes after the incident.

Paul Mitchell, 27, of Rubery was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for the attack and ordered to pay £350 in costs, including £100 in compensation to Grealish.

He has also been given a 10-year football banning order from all stadiums.

Grealish went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Villa.